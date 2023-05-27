Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the fifth time in 228 years, this community has built a new courthouse – a space to resolve disputes and provide justice.

Shortly after I became Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in 2015, the County indicated that they wanted to consider moving forward with creating additional space. Prior planning to expand had come to a halt because of the Great Recession. Our current courthouse was completed in 1975. The building initially housed other County governmental offices and had an unfinished third floor. Given the tremendous growth we have experienced, those other governmental offices have long ago been relocated and the third floor has been in use for court business for more than 25 years. Conference rooms and jury rooms now serve as offices. Our courtrooms are overcrowded.

I eagerly agreed to help the County move this much-needed project forward. The County, however, does not have to ask the courthouse community to participate in the details. I am comfortable saying that all our courthouse leaders greatly appreciated the opportunity to help shape this building.

A team effort in design

Our courthouse leaders have collaboratively worked with the County and its architects and builders in the Cabarrus County Court’s Way. Our courthouse leaders have given freely of their time, traveled to multiple courthouses to gather ideas, participated in many large and small meetings, viewed mock courtrooms and considered how growth and technology will shape our future. In this endeavor, I am proud to have worked with Chief District Court Judge Christy Wilhelm, former Chief District Court Judge William G. Hamby, Jr., former District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, District Attorney Ashlie Shanley, Clerk Bill Baggs, and the various Cabarrus County Bar Presidents who served during the planning phase. Others contributed, such as our local judges, clerks, probation officers, attorneys, courthouse security, mediators and more. Ultimately, we hope these efforts helped produce an outstanding product that will serve our community long after our turn has passed.

Tom Potts, our lead architect, asked me at the beginning of the project what I thought would be an appropriate vision for this building. I told him that I hope our community would design and build a courthouse that is suited to fulfill its high purpose: a place to provide justice - and that our Historic Courthouse should serve as our inspiration.

Designed for efficiency

The courthouse has been designed for court efficiency, to serve our community for many years, to avoid wasteful expense, to be flexible for changes in technology, and to provide a comfortable and welcoming place for our jurors – the members of our community that often have the most difficult and important responsibilities in the building. Indeed, I am especially proud of our jury assembly room, which is the best space in the courthouse. It is a manifestation of the respect due to our jurors for the important role they play in our judicial system

The County and the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts have worked together to provide video conferencing technology to modernize the way we hold court while reducing expense and improving safety.

The first floor is designed to efficiently address traffic matters and the appointment of counsel in indigent cases. The district attorney’s office includes a safe space for witnesses to await their turn on the witness stand. The jury room has been designed to allow jurors to enter and leave the courtroom without commingling with the participants in the cases that they must decide. Private meeting space has been created within the building to allow lawyers and their clients to confidentially confer about family law issues, civil litigation and criminal matters among other things. Our Clerk now has a hearing room, instead of a small conference room, in which to conduct estate and special proceedings. Lawyers will be able to meet their incarcerated clients in a secure area during a trial. The building has a convenient place for families to mediate their custody disputes without taking the case to trial.

Once we have fully vacated the building, the County will then work on improvements and the creation of shell space in the 1975 courthouse. Within two years or so, some members of our Clerk’s office will return to the first floor. Probation officers will return to the basement of that building. The second and third floor will be turned into shell space for future growth. Ultimately, the hope is that new and old courthouse space combined will serve the community for half a century or more without the need to expand the current footprint.

Thank you to current Cabarrus County Commissioners Steve Morris, Lynn Shue, Barbara Strang, Chris Measmer and Kenny Wortman, and former commissioners Diane Honeycutt, Liz Poole and Blake Kiger, for allowing those of us in the courthouse to participate in the planning of this new building. I hope we have been of service in this endeavor. It has been a great experience working with commissioners and County leadership, including Mike Downs, Kyle Bilafer, Todd Shanley, Matt Tardugno and other County staff members, as well as our architects and builders. Thank you all.

The ribbon-cutting Wednesday

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on the steps of the new courthouse at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby will participate in the event. Various offices are already transitioning into the building. We anticipate the first day of court in the new building will occur during the week of June 19. Until then, court will take place in the 1975 courthouse.

I hope you will attend the ribbon cutting on May 31.

To paraphrase John Adams when he wrote his wife, Abigail, about his hopes for the newly built White House: “May none but honest and wise persons work and serve under this roof.”