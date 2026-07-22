Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 9:45 PM EDT Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 30 mph, impacting several counties in the region. The storm is expected to continue through 9:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Northwestern Cabarrus CountySoutheastern Catawba CountyNortheastern Lincoln CountySoutheastern Iredell CountyNorth Central Mecklenburg CountySouthwestern Rowan CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphTorrential rainfall Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundLocalized flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Free Charlotte speedway passes for NC leaders went undisclosed. That’s going to change Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry NC A&T aims to be first HBCU to achieve top research status. Lawmakers chip in $10M Christmas in July kicks off final push for Summer Shootout titles Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief? Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief?