Where circus and theater meet: Flip Circus comes to Concord

CONCORD — Yes, that is a circus tent next to Concord Mills and the skilled performers beneath it have traveled across oceans and escaped war to be a part of it.

Flip Circus is a new show dreamed up by the Vazquez Family, and it has been making its way down the east coast since the spring.

New show in town

A fully human performance with no animals, the show includes motorcycle tricks, hula-hoop performances, body bending, acrobatics and, of course, juggling.

But there is something about the show, whether it's the smaller size of the tent or the audience's close proximity to the performers, that creates an immersive experience, Anastasiia Sayvych, 20, said.

A member of the Bingo Troupe, Sayvych has been a circus performer since she began training at a circus academy in Kyiv, Ukraine, when she was 15 years old. By the time she was 18, she began to perform in troupes traveling around Germany, China and the United States.

She had also performed with the Vazquez family for a few years before she signed onto Flip Circus.

"The circus is different. A lot of people know about theater or movies or other shows," she said. "The circus is completely different because the stage is a circle. You can see the public around you. It feels different There is like some magic inside. You feel like you are part of the show, and you are part of the magic."

Her favorite part of the show is it's old-school feel.

"It looks and it feels 100 percent like the old circus, traditional circus. But we do not have animals," Sayvych said. "You just need to pay attention, be in the moment and feel it."

Before the show

Her group in the show, Bingo Troupe, is made up of five performers spanning everything from dance, body bending and hula-hoops.

All five women are from Ukraine. And just before Sayvych was supposed to head to the United States for work, she was caught in the war.

Sayvych signed a contract for Flip Circus in November 2021. She headed back to the Ukraine the next month to extend her work visa. But on Feb. 24, weeks before she was scheduled to fly to the States, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Just days after the invasion started, Sayvych boarded an emergency train from Kyiv to Lviv with just some luggage and without her visa extended.

"I had to move to Poland because the consulate in Ukraine was closed," she explained. "My trip was so horrible. What I passed through — people usually say, right now is your best age. And oh my gosh, if this is my best age, I don't know what it will be in the future."

Passengers weren't required to buy tickets on the train she took. They just got on and left.

Once in Lviv, it took 12 hours for her to make it to Poland. Lviv is only roughly 43 miles from Polish boarder.

"I'm the type of person, when I'm in a stressful situation, I'm like a horse. Don't look around, just go," she said. "I got to the boarder and I just thought, okay, what do I have to do right now? I had a plan."

Thankfully, once she crossed the boarder, a volunteer helped her get information on where to stay and how to get to the consulate to renew her visa. But even then, she spent a full week going to the consulate every day before she could get help.

"There were so many people at the consulate in Poland because so many people ran out of Ukraine. And Poland is the closest country. There was so much panic. It took some time for me to get through," she explained.

Since the invasion, roughly 6.5 million people from Ukraine have crossed borders into neighboring countries and millions have entered Poland. Internally, the war has displaced 8 million people, according to the United Nations.

Starting the show

Sayvych spent less than a month in Poland before she went back to the States. While she had worries, work ended up being a place to rebalance.

"When I came to work, learning everything, it was much easier than what was going on in Poland and Ukraine because here I know what to do," she said.

The women in the Bingo Troupe knew one another before Flip Circus started. But they had never performed together. They created a new performance blending their styles together. And the relationships they have formed have been vital.

"We are like a family, We are living together. Especially our group, being out of our country and away from our family for a pretty ling time. We are close to each other like sisters. It just feels nice," Sayvych said. "You can meet people from all around the world who are like you and have the same interests."

That bond is important to Sayvych especially since her family is still in Kyiv.

"Before I felt really guilty because I am leaving my country. I'm leaving my family. My cat stayed over there," she said. "But right now, I talk to my parents every day at least five minutes."

Her father was initially called to fight when Ukrainian men were conscripted. Those days were some of the worst for worry.

"I couldn't call to him and ask, at least, are you alive? It was hard," she said.

Her father is back with her family now, and Sayvych has been able to enjoy what she considers the best part of her job: traveling.

"It was important for me because I can do what I love, traveling and see the country I'm in because the circus is always moving. I think it's amazing. It's the same for all of us," she said.

Others at Flip Circus agree. Stiv Bello, 44, is one of the Bello Brothers, an act that keeps audiences in stiches during the show.

Bello is from Italy, and loves that the show has performers spanning South America to Ukraine. Bello said having so many different perspectives brings life to the performance.

"I am used to working around the world. I meet different people," he said. "It brings a lot of experience here. It is easy for me to perform when I meet different people."

And the idea that the theater and circus mesh is one he fully believes in.

"It is a circus, but in some ways it is like a theater," Bello said. "The capacity of the tent, the ring is smaller and the audience is close to the stage. There is good contact," Bello explained. "The energy of the music and the lights, it’s hard to pick one act to love. How close people are to the stage, even me as a clown, I can play with the audience."

While it's hard for Bello to pick a favorite act, he said the audience is always thrilled by the Globe of Death Motorcyclists.

Bello, Sayvych and the rest of the Flip performers will be at 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard through July 28.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket information is available at www.FlipCircus.com.