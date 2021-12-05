COLUMN: Count on Rep. Hudson to Deliver Climate Solutions

Republican leaders from Concord to Washington are no longer avoiding the “elephant in the room” and are ready to tackle the most defining issue of our generation — climate change. Polling shows that climate change is not a partisan issue and there are greater levels of concern — and support for action — regarding climate change among young Republicans. The science is clear — humans are contributing to it, and time is running out to address it.
The truth is, Republicans care just as much as anyone about being good stewards of the Earth and protecting the environment for future generations. While North Carolina leaders are stepping up with bipartisan solutions on carbon reduction, clean energy and energy efficiency, there is more work to do at the national level to ensure these efforts are successful to boost American competitiveness and protect our national security interests. That’s why Republican lawmakers in Congress must lead on bold, market-based solutions that are a win-win for our environment and our economy.
As a founding member of the Conservative Climate Caucus, North Carolina’s Rep. Richard Hudson has been working to advance market-based solutions that help America continue to build on its progress — and global leadership — in reducing carbon emissions. These solutions also build a stronger, more resilient economy for the next century and beyond. In addition, Rep. Hudson co-sponsored this year’s 2021 National Clean Energy Week resolution passed in the House, underscoring his support for clean energy solutions that are critical to the fight against climate change.
It’s clear that Republicans are no longer “talking the talk” on climate change, they are “walking the walk.” North Carolina’s Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are also illustrating the ways in which Republicans are leading on climate smart solutions with their recent vote in the Senate to pass the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act — a great example of policy with the potential to empower the free market and encourage responsible environmental stewardship by breaking down barriers for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners to access and participate in voluntary carbon credit markets.
Conservation and conservatism go hand in hand. I know that Rep. Hudson, like most Americans, wants to conserve our natural resources to leave the world a better place. To do that, Congress needs to act now. Fortunately, Rep. Hudson can be counted on to deliver on common-sense climate solutions.
Jacob Abel is chairman of the
Cabarrus County Young Republicans.