COLUMN: Count on Rep. Hudson to Deliver Climate Solutions

Republican leaders from Concord to Washington are no longer avoiding the “elephant in the room” and are ready to tackle the most defining issue of our generation — climate change. Polling shows that climate change is not a partisan issue and there are greater levels of concern — and support for action — regarding climate change among young Republicans. The science is clear — humans are contributing to it, and time is running out to address it.

The truth is, Republicans care just as much as anyone about being good stewards of the Earth and protecting the environment for future generations. While North Carolina leaders are stepping up with bipartisan solutions on carbon reduction, clean energy and energy efficiency, there is more work to do at the national level to ensure these efforts are successful to boost American competitiveness and protect our national security interests. That’s why Republican lawmakers in Congress must lead on bold, market-based solutions that are a win-win for our environment and our economy.