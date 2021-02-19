BOYS BASKETBALL: Cannon’s state tournament win over Covenant Day has a familiar feel

For the game, Ufochukwu threatened to record a triple-double, finishing with 13 blocks, nine points and eight rebounds. But he picked up his second foul with two minutes left in the first quarter and spent the rest of the period and the first two-and-a-half minutes of the second on the bench.

Cannon used that time to build a solid lead, outscoring Covenant Day 25-4 between the 3:15 mark of the first quarter and the 5:45 mark of the second. Ormiston, Nix, and Moss all hit 3-pointers early in the second period as the Cougars led 31-13 midway through.

Between the second and third quarters, Reeves grabbed eight of his game-high 13 rebounds. For the game, he also compiled four blocks and six points.

“(Ufochukwu’s) a good player,” said Reeves. “I played AAU with and against him so I know his game pretty well, and we were just going at it. They have another guy that’s 6-7 or 6-8 (Michael Markus) and we were both going at it and with Eli (Ormiston), too.”

Ufochukwu had three more blocks in the third quarter, but he was also called for goaltending three times. It helped the Cougars keep some separation with the Lions, whose Aden Holloway was a one-man wrecking crew in the third quarter.