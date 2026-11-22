Top Story Spotlight Panthers rally past Ravens 35-33 on Ryan Fitzgerald's late field goal Field Level Media Nov 22, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts Sunday after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan, Imagn Images Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Field Level Media Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining gave the Carolina Panthers a 35-33 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.kAmqCJ46 *@F?8 E9C6H 7@C EH@ E@F495@H?D 2?5 adc J2C5D 2?5 r9F32 wF332C5 C2? 7@C `a_ J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D 2D E96 !2?E96CD Wd\dX H@? 2 E:89E 82>6 7@C E96 D64@?5 H66< :? 2 C@H]k^AmkAmy24@3J qC:DD6EE E9C6H 7@C afe J2C5D 2?5 2 E@F495@H? 2?5 s6CC:4< w6?CJ 82:?65 hc J2C5D @? 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E96 2:C] wF332C5 42CC:65 af E:>6D]k^Am People are also reading… Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Piedmont Dance Theatre brings ballet stars to Kannapolis for 'The Nutcracker' National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Cabarrus behavioral health center earns top construction award Pet owners could pay more for veterinary care if merger goes through, NC attorney general warns Cabarrus County planning, construction offices return to Government Center Nov. 20 F&M Bank receives 2026 Housing Hero of the Year Award from WeBuild Concord Harrisburg letter writer: Paper has little to no local high school sports Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family Duke Energy customers to see 9.5% rate hike. Utility to increase use of coal, natural gas NC gas tax holiday nears its end. Will drivers pay more at the pump again? Get in the holiday spirit with these events in Cabarrus and Iredell counties 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving kAmp7E6C q2=E:>@C6 D4@C65 :ED @?=J D64@?5\92=7 E@F495@H?[ E96 !2?E96CD 3682? E96:C H:??:?8 >2C49 E92E 4@G6C65 dd J2C5D :? `a A=2JD[ 6?5:?8 H:E9 u:EK86C2=5VD 7:6=5 8@2=]k^AmkAmq2=E:>@C6VD 6?DF:?8 5C:G6 42>6 H:E9 2 D24< 367@C6 2 7@FCE9\2?5\` 4@?G6CD:@?] %96? %JC6= s@5D@? :?E6C46AE65 qC:DD6EE H:E9 ac D64@?5D E@ A=2J E@ D62= E96 @FE4@>6]k^AmkAmxE H2D E96 D64@?5 4@?D64FE:G6 H66< E92E r2C@=:?2 H@? @? 2 u:EK86C2=5 7:6=5 8@2= 27E6C 9:D dc\J2C56C 2D E:>6 6IA:C65 AC@G:565 2 a_\`f 6D42A6 2E }6H ~C=62?D]k^Am kAmwF332C5 C2? ` J2C5 7@C 2 E@F495@H? E@ 42A E96 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96 D64@?5 92=7 2D r2C@=:?2 C682:?65 E96 =625 2E ah\ae] u:EK86C2=5 E24<65 @? 2 bb\J2C5 7:6=5 8@2= :? 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