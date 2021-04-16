HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers vanquish Wonders maintain unbeaten mark

KANNAPOLIS – The Cox Mill girls soccer team kept its perfect record intact, taking a 14-0 mercy-rule victory over A.L. Brown on Thursday at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
The Chargers are now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, tied for first in the league with fellow unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 8-0 SPC). Cox Mill and Northwest meet on Monday in the conference’s most-anticipated game of the season.
On Thursday, in a game played primarily on the A.L. Brown side of the field, the Chargers did not let up in the first half, when it scored all 14 of its goals.
Nine players had goals for Cox Mill with Julianne Patterson leading the way with four, while Michaela Fisher and Emily Mooney had two apiece. Emily Bertanzetti added three assists, and Jessie Dunn had two.
Grace Laskowsky got things going for the Chargers, as she scored an unassisted goal just three minutes into the game. The Chargers controlled possession of the ball, as the Wonders were only able to get off three shots during the game. Nine of the Chargers’ goals were assisted on in the game.
“We were really just trying to find the gaps along the back line out wide and start making open runs in the box,” Cox Mill coach Adam Henry said. “We have been working on finishing all week because, yeah, we have gotten a lot of goals, but they are not necessarily good goals. A lot of the goals have been pretty ugly goals, so we just really worked hard in practice on finishing.”
A flurry of scores came with about 20 minutes left in the game, as the Chargers knocked in four goals in a span of just a few minutes. This game marks the seventh straight shutout for the Chargers.
Although the Wonders are winless (8-0 overall, 0-7 SPC), A.L. Brown coach Amber McCullough is focusing on the strides her team is making with each outing.
“We are a very young and inexperienced team, but we have made a lot of progress,” McCullough said. “Xiomara (Estela), our goalie, has been exceptional. She plays hard, and overall I am proud of the way my girls fight through on every defensive possession. You can’t say they don’t have guts and that they aren’t working hard.
“The progress we have made is very impressive to me,” McCullough added. “My girls are playing with more fight now, they are working hard and being aggressive, and I am happy with that.”
The Wonders face another undefeated team on Monday in Class 4A South Mecklenburg (6-0-1) in Charlotte. The Chargers, meanwhile, now will be focusing on Monday’s showdown with Northwest Cabarrus, a game to be played at Trojan Stadium to determine sole possession of first place in the league.
“Northwest is always a very competitive opponent,” Henry said, “and I have a lot of respect for coach (Harald) von Klahr and his program. I think the biggest thing for our girls is making sure they have the right mentality going into that game.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 14 0 -- 14
A.L. Brown 0 0 -- 0
GOALS
Cox Mill
Julianne Patterson (4), Michaela Fisher (2), Emily Mooney (2), Grace Laskowsky, Savannah Noll, Jessie Dunn, Emily Bertanzetti, Ashley Lowman, Morgan Wichern
ASSISTS
Cox Mill: Bertanzetti (3), Dunn (2), Laskowsky, Grace Garraghty, Lauren Ruff, Noll
SAVES
Cox Mill: Jillian Ginn 1
A.L. Brown: Xiomera Estela 11