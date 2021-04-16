HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers vanquish Wonders maintain unbeaten mark

KANNAPOLIS – The Cox Mill girls soccer team kept its perfect record intact, taking a 14-0 mercy-rule victory over A.L. Brown on Thursday at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

The Chargers are now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, tied for first in the league with fellow unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 8-0 SPC). Cox Mill and Northwest meet on Monday in the conference’s most-anticipated game of the season.

On Thursday, in a game played primarily on the A.L. Brown side of the field, the Chargers did not let up in the first half, when it scored all 14 of its goals.

Nine players had goals for Cox Mill with Julianne Patterson leading the way with four, while Michaela Fisher and Emily Mooney had two apiece. Emily Bertanzetti added three assists, and Jessie Dunn had two.

Grace Laskowsky got things going for the Chargers, as she scored an unassisted goal just three minutes into the game. The Chargers controlled possession of the ball, as the Wonders were only able to get off three shots during the game. Nine of the Chargers’ goals were assisted on in the game.