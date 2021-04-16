 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers vanquish Wonders maintain unbeaten mark
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: Chargers vanquish Wonders maintain unbeaten mark

KANNAPOLIS – The Cox Mill girls soccer team kept its perfect record intact, taking a 14-0 mercy-rule victory over A.L. Brown on Thursday at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

The Chargers are now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, tied for first in the league with fellow unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 8-0 SPC). Cox Mill and Northwest meet on Monday in the conference’s most-anticipated game of the season.

Keyla Berrezueta (12) battles for position during Thursday night high school soccer action at Kannapolis high school,Kannapolis,North Carolina, The Chargers remain undefeated as the beat the Wonders 13-0.

On Thursday, in a game played primarily on the A.L. Brown side of the field, the Chargers did not let up in the first half, when it scored all 14 of its goals.

Nine players had goals for Cox Mill with Julianne Patterson leading the way with four, while Michaela Fisher and Emily Mooney had two apiece. Emily Bertanzetti added three assists, and Jessie Dunn had two.

Valerie Hernandez (18) plays defense against Emil Bertanzetti (23). 

Grace Laskowsky got things going for the Chargers, as she scored an unassisted goal just three minutes into the game. The Chargers controlled possession of the ball, as the Wonders were only able to get off three shots during the game. Nine of the Chargers’ goals were assisted on in the game.

“We were really just trying to find the gaps along the back line out wide and start making open runs in the box,” Cox Mill coach Adam Henry said. “We have been working on finishing all week because, yeah, we have gotten a lot of goals, but they are not necessarily good goals. A lot of the goals have been pretty ugly goals, so we just really worked hard in practice on finishing.”

A flurry of scores came with about 20 minutes left in the game, as the Chargers knocked in four goals in a span of just a few minutes. This game marks the seventh straight shutout for the Chargers.

Savannah Noll (21) fires at the goal (21).

Although the Wonders are winless (8-0 overall, 0-7 SPC), A.L. Brown coach Amber McCullough is focusing on the strides her team is making with each outing.

“We are a very young and inexperienced team, but we have made a lot of progress,” McCullough said. “Xiomara (Estela), our goalie, has been exceptional. She plays hard, and overall I am proud of the way my girls fight through on every defensive possession. You can’t say they don’t have guts and that they aren’t working hard.

“The progress we have made is very impressive to me,” McCullough added. “My girls are playing with more fight now, they are working hard and being aggressive, and I am happy with that.”

Ashley Lowman (15) gets by the Wonder defense for the goal. 

The Wonders face another undefeated team on Monday in Class 4A South Mecklenburg (6-0-1) in Charlotte. The Chargers, meanwhile, now will be focusing on Monday’s showdown with Northwest Cabarrus, a game to be played at Trojan Stadium to determine sole possession of first place in the league.

Cox Mill coach Adam Henry (purple jacket) talks with his team during Thursday's win over A.L. Brown. 

“Northwest is always a very competitive opponent,” Henry said, “and I have a lot of respect for coach (Harald) von Klahr and his program. I think the biggest thing for our girls is making sure they have the right mentality going into that game.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill         14    0 -- 14

A.L. Brown     0     0 -- 0

GOALS

Cox Mill

Julianne Patterson (4), Michaela Fisher (2), Emily Mooney (2), Grace Laskowsky, Savannah Noll, Jessie Dunn, Emily Bertanzetti, Ashley Lowman, Morgan Wichern

ASSISTS

Cox Mill: Bertanzetti (3), Dunn (2), Laskowsky, Grace Garraghty, Lauren Ruff, Noll

SAVES

Cox Mill: Jillian Ginn 1

A.L. Brown: Xiomera Estela 11

