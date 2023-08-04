The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with Monday’s carjacking that took place on the Concord Mills Boulevard on-ramp to I-85 South.

On Monday, July 31, at 6:41 p.m., Concord Police officers responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 8670 Concord Mills Blvd for a reported larceny in progress. The suspects fled the scene, driving recklessly and causing their vehicle to become disabled. The suspects abandoned their vehicle, and fled on foot onto the I-85 South ramp. The male suspect then produced a handgun and yelled at a driver to get out of his vehicle. The two suspects stole the vehicle and drove away on I-85 South towards Charlotte.