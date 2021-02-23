News from across North Carolina

Suspect dead, deputy wounded in gunfire during traffic stop
NEBO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and a North Carolina deputy wounded during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.
A news release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened during a traffic stop early Monday in the Nebo community in western North Carolina.
The sheriff's office said that the deputy exchanged fire with people in the vehicle. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody, the release said.
The wounded deputy was treated and released from a hospital.
The names of the deputy and the suspects weren't immediately released. The sheriff's office said that the deputy and the suspect who died are both white men.
“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said in a statement.
The State Bureau of Investigation is probing the shooting as part of standard procedure.
Police: Woman claimed to have virus, blew into deputy's face
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been charged after she claimed to have the coronavirus and blew into a sheriff deputy’s face.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the incident occurred Sunday evening in Lincoln County, which is northwest of Charlotte.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Jasmine Louise McClain, 27, was already in police custody because she had been identified as a suspect in a stabbing.
“While being processed into the jail, McClain is accused of blowing into the face of the processing officer twice after admitting she had tested positive for COVID-19 eight days earlier,” the sheriff's office stated. “She was charged with assault on a government official.”
The sheriff’s office did not state whether McClain has actually tested positive COVID-19.
McClain lives in the Lincoln County community of Iron Station. Police said she was suspected in the stabbing of a man who was later taken to a hospital.
The man who was stabbed, Marcus McDowell, was taken to the hospital, officials said.
In addition to assault on a government employee, McClain was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. It's unclear if she has hired an attorney.
Sheriff: 12 malnourished dogs rescued from Robeson home
PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — Twelve dogs found malnourished in filthy cages were recused from a North Carolina home Monday, authorities said.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the dogs were found underfed and living in poor conditions at a Pembroke home, news outlets reported.
Wilkins said the dogs were seized and taken to a vet.
Homeowner Nehemiah Pate, 25, was charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Pate was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2,000 secured bond.
It's unclear whether Pate had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
“There is no excuse for animal cruelty. Animals can’t express their feelings but when abuse is recognized, we must become their voice," Wilkins said.