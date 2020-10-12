Code words and ‘red shirts’ split Harrisburg leaders

Painter did not respond to the Independent Tribune’s requests for comment.

“From my understanding, that's when it was named Ebony Acres, by the email that was sent to the town by one of the residents in those communities. But what I have heard from others is that it was actually called Nigger Acres,” Staton-Williams said. “I have personally heard it from personal connections and then I saw it had been changed to Ebony Acres once we got the email to the planning and zoning director at that time.”

Painter was not on the UDO committee until 2020 when the council voted to approve his appointment. At the time of the email, he was just a resident. When he was appointed to the committee, Town Attorney Rich Koch questioned Painter about the email. Painter said, he thought it was the name of the development and stated it was not an intended racial slur.

Cabarrus Democratic Party Vice Chair Rebecca Herrick said she saw a lot of discussions on social media and in the neighborhoods about the Stallings Road project at the time. She also saw and heard people refer to it as Ebony Acres.