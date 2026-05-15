NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (3), Chase Briscoe (19) and Denny Hamlin (11) race early in stage one while Ross Chastain (1) and Kyle Larson (5) battle at Talladega Superspeedway. The action moves to Dover's Monster Mile this weekend.
Vasha Hunt, Imagn Images
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Preece (60), Chris Buescher (17), Brad Keselowski (6) and Joey Logano (22) battle at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR All-Star Race is this Sunday.
Vasha Hunt, Imagn Images
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (9) drives during the 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott is one of three drivers to win the Cup Series title after winning the All-Star Race.
Jerome Miron, Imagn Images
Team Penske driver Joey Logano (22), shown here at Texas Motor Speedway, won both the All-Star Race and NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.
The always highly-anticipated, high-action NASCAR All-Star Race moves to a new venue for this year’s edition, Dover Motor Speedway. The Monster Mile, as Dover’s concrete high-banks are known, will host the $1 Million to-win race for the first time Sunday afternoon with all the action beginning at 1 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (3), Chase Briscoe (19) and Denny Hamlin (11) race early in stage one while Ross Chastain (1) and Kyle Larson (5) battle at Talladega Superspeedway. The action moves to Dover's Monster Mile this weekend.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (9) drives during the 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott is one of three drivers to win the Cup Series title after winning the All-Star Race.