Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

Cabarrus County EMS supports multiple response teams, tactical medics, motorsports track medics, HAZMAT medics, ATV medics, ambulance strike teams and offers bomb squad support. It also responds to about 33,000 calls each year with an average response time of less than 8 minutes.

The need for training space is vital.

The agency is also in desperate need of a centralized location. The first Cabarrus County EMS station was built in 1979 on Willowbrook Drive. At the time, there were 13 employees. Now the agency is 160 strong, Brine said.

“We have outgrown it years ago. Today we have two ambulances, our administration offices, and our community paramedics all housed there today," Brine said. "We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it.”

Currently EMS is housed in 10 stations across the county and six of them are located at local fire stations. One is at a medical facility.