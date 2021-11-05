Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

Construction has started with a bang on the new Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services Headquarters.
Nearly 15 years in the making, the new headquarters — 30,000-square-foot space — will act as a hub for the county’s EMS and will house administrative offices, training facilities, a fitness room and spaces for meetings and other support efforts. It is also expected to aid in response times.
The celebration was streamed live for the community to view, but several individuals who helped bring the project to life were at the construction site Monday at the old fair grounds off Cabarrus Avenue West.
Cabarrus County EMS Chief Jimmy Lentz opened the construction celebration explaining how the project came to be.
“While this project has gained most of its momentum over the last three years, it has been discussed in a capital improvement plan with the county for many years — a long time,” Lentz said.
Lentz has previously stated that Cabarrus County EMS has been heavily involved in the design for the new facility, making it better equipped for its needs.
Training space was a big need. Currently, the EMS training quarters are housed on the seventh floor of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine said that with the growth the county and the agency has seen, the current training space is limited.
Cabarrus County EMS supports multiple response teams, tactical medics, motorsports track medics, HAZMAT medics, ATV medics, ambulance strike teams and offers bomb squad support. It also responds to about 33,000 calls each year with an average response time of less than 8 minutes.
The need for training space is vital.
The agency is also in desperate need of a centralized location. The first Cabarrus County EMS station was built in 1979 on Willowbrook Drive. At the time, there were 13 employees. Now the agency is 160 strong, Brine said.
“We have outgrown it years ago. Today we have two ambulances, our administration offices, and our community paramedics all housed there today," Brine said. "We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it.”
Currently EMS is housed in 10 stations across the county and six of them are located at local fire stations. One is at a medical facility.
The new facility will be located at 793 Cabarrus Avenue West at the old fair grounds. The property was already owned by the county and offered enough space for the hub. One hiccup in construction has been the terrain. It’s rocky — really rocky.