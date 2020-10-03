COLUMN: Progress made but a lot more needed to free the innocent

Since then, the state has slipped.

In North Carolina, some new rules were passed to reform the use of forensic science in the courts, to prevent the injustices that occur in cases like Long’s. Nevertheless, it is still common for unvalidated and unscientific evidence to be used, and standards are still lacking. We need a serious forensics oversight body, particularly given the large numbers of small crime labs in the state, and we need tougher rules in court.

Additionally, while interrogations are videotaped, there has been no effort to reform coercive police interrogation practices. When Leon Brown and Henry McCollum walked free, due to DNA tests proving their innocence after decades in prison and on death row, there should have been a surge of interest in preventing youths from being fed facts and coerced into falsely confession. Yet nothing has been done.

North Carolina also has yet to address the use of informants, including notoriously unreliable jailhouse informants. A bill that would have required corroborating evidence before informants could testify at trial was introduced in the General Assembly this session and never made it out of committee.

So often inadequate defense lawyering has played a role in wrongful convictions. And yet, entire swaths of North Carolina still lack public defender’s offices.