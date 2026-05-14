Top Story Spotlight Historic season continues for Catawba tennis, headed to NCAA championships From staff reports May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 The Catawba men's tennis team celebrates its win over No. 18 Wingate that secured the trip to the NCAA Championships. Catwaba College Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports SALISBURY — Catawba College’s tennis programs are heading west for an unprecedented moment in school history.kAmu@C E96 7:CDE E:>6[ 3@E9 E96 r2E2H32 >6?’D 2?5 H@>6?’D E6??:D E62>D 92G6 BF2=:7:65 7@C E96 }rpp s:G:D:@? xx }2E:@?2= r92>A:@?D9:AD[ 62C?:?8 36CE9D :? E96 7:?2= C@F?5D D6E E@ 36 96=5 :? $FCAC:D6[ pC:K@?2]k^AmkAm%96 >:=6DE@?6 >2C<D 2 3C62<E9C@F89 7@C E96 4@==686’D E6??:D AC@8C2>[ H:E9 3@E9 E62>D 25G2?4:?8 :? E96 D2>6 A@DED62D@? — 2?5 5@:?8 D@ @? E96:C 9@>6 4@FCED 2E E96 y@9?D@? %6??:D r6?E6C]k^Am kAm%96 r2E2H32 H@>6?[ C2?<65 }@] f ?2E:@?2==J 2?5 D66565 7:CDE :? E96:C C68:@?[ D64FC65 E96:C DA@E H:E9 2 c\a G:4E@CJ @G6C }@] `d }@CE9 v6@C8:2 @? $2EFC52J] {:=: sCF<6C@G2 4=:?4965 E96 564:D:G6 A@:?E :? 5C2>2E:4 72D9:@?[ C2==J:?8 7C@> 2 _\c_ 567:4:E :? E96 7:?2= 82>6 E@ H:? f\e Wf\cX[ e\c]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health Kannapolis manager presents $134.2 million budget proposal 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Cabarrus Calendar Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Alex Murdaugh wins new murder trial after S.C. Supreme Court ruling kAms2JD =2E6C[ E96 }@] f\C2?<65 r2E2H32 >6? >2E4965 E96 762E] %96 E@A\D66565 x?5:2?D 56762E65 }@] `g (:?82E6 c\a @? %F6D52J[ H:E9 p=6DD2?5C@ '2==6EE2 D62=:?8 E96 H:?] p7E6C 5C@AA:?8 E96 @A6?:?8 D6E[ '2==6EE2 C63@F?565 E@ E2<6 E96 ?6IE EH@ D6ED e\a[ e\a]k^AmkAm%96 5F2= 25G2?46>6?E F?56CD4@C6D E96 8C@HE9 @7 r2E2H32’D E6??:D AC@8C2>D[ H9:49 92G6 DE625:=J 3F:=E :?E@ ?2E:@?2= 4@?E6?56CD :? C646?E J62CD]k^Am kAm“%9:D :D H92E >2<6D 4@==686 2E9=6E:4D D@ A@H6C7F=[” D2:5 |:496==6 r255:82?[ r2E2H32’D G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 2E9=6E:4D] “%96D6 E62>D 92G6 H@C<65 7@C E9:D >@>6?E[ 3FE E96J 92G6 2=D@ 3C@F89E A6@A=6 E@86E96C] %96:C DF446DD :D :?DA:C:?8 E@ @FC 42>AFD[ @FC 2=F>?: 2?5 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAm%96 }rpp s:G:D:@? xx 492>A:@?D9:AD 762EFC6 @?=J 2 D6=64E 8C@FA @7 6=:E6 AC@8C2>D[ 2?5 :E :D C2C6 7@C 2 D49@@= E@ BF2=:7J 3@E9 :ED >6?’D 2?5 H@>6?’D E62>D :? E96 D2>6 J62C]k^AmkAmu@C r2E2H32[ E96 EC:A E@ pC:K@?2 C6AC6D6?ED >@C6 E92? 2 A@DED62D@? 2AA62C2?46 — :E D:8?2=D 2 ?6H 6C2 7@C E96 AC@8C2>]k^Am kAmq@E9 E62>D H:== ?@H =@@< E@ 6IE6?5 2 D62D@? 2=C625J 4@?D:56C65 2>@?8 E96 >@DE D:8?:7:42?E :? D49@@= 2E9=6E:4D 9:DE@CJ H96? E96J 4@>A6E6 @? E96 ?2E:@?2= DE286]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular It's official: NCAA tournaments expand to 76-team brackets The Division I committees for both men's and women's basketball voted unanimously Thursday to expand both NCAA Tournaments from 68 to 76 teams. Rick Pitino questions expanded March Madness pushback: 'Why and who cares?' Consider Rick Pitino on board with the expanded NCAA Tournament. Mark Story: The 3 ways NCAA tournament expansion will harm college basketball LEXINGTON, Ky. — What many college basketball adherents have long dreaded is now reality. The NCAA announced Thursday that it is expanding the… Big Ten football took the SEC's power. Then, it broke its brain | Opinion First, the Big Ten overthrew the SEC and seized the trophy. Then, the conference up North zapped the SEC’s collective mind. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Two-time champion Svitolina fights back against Rybakina in Rome 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule FILE: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29 FILE: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29