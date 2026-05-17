Popular Spotlight RUFFIN ON RELIGION Mike Ruffin: The value of a soul? Priceless! The Rev. Mike Ruffin May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?” (Mark 8:36)kAm$4:6?E:DED E6== FD E92E E96 G2=F6 @7 E96 9F>2? 3@5J :? E@52J’D >2C<6E :D 2C@F?5 S`e_] x? @E96C H@C5D[ E96 496>:42=D 2?5 >:?6C2=D 7@F?5 :? @FC 3@5:6D 92G6 G6CJ =:EE=6 @G6C\E96\4@F?E6C G2=F6]k^AmkAm~3G:@FD=J[ @FC =:G6D 2C6 AC:46=6DD E@ @FC 72>:=:6D[ 6G6? E9@F89 @FC 3@5:6D 2C6 ?@E H@CE9 G6CJ >F49 2E 2==] %96 D@F=[ 9@H6G6C[ :D 2 H9@=6 5:776C6?E DE@CJ] }@E:46 :? E96 23@G6 G6CD6 H92E y6DFD D2:5] r=62C=J[ r9C:DE 4@F=5 ?@E A=246 2 G2=F6 @? E96 H@CE9 @7 2 >2?’D D@F=] tG6? 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