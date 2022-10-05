Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the city has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.

“We are excited to be recognized as a top location for corporations and their staffs. The City Council and staff have been working very hard to ensure that we are a premier city where you can work, start a business, create, and play. We have made significant investments in our infrastructure, public amenities, infrastructure, and city facilities. We have a bold strategic visionary plan for our city that is coming to fruition. We have already welcomed numerous companies and small businesses and we are just getting started. We welcome corporations to come and join us,” commented Kannapolis City Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

The City of Kannapolis was named to the list because it meets the following criteria:

Location with attractive lifestyle amenities

Location with favorable operating cost structures

Location with excellent travel and hospitality support services for periodic staff meetings, employee training and enrichment sessions, and client servicing functions

Location showing positive demographic and business attraction trends

Location with attractive housing markets for C-suite executives

In a state with superior personal income tax climates for C-suite executives and staff

In a state with superior corporate income tax climates for companies

“Given the investments made by its leaders, it comes as no surprise that Kannapolis would receive this top ranking. We are proud to partner in their efforts to bring in new businesses and support the existing local businesses that make Kannapolis what it is today, said Page Castrodale, Executive Director of Cabarrus Economic Development.

Rod Crider, President and CEO of Rowan Economic Development commented, “This ranking by two of the nation’s top site selection professionals is more evidence that Kannapolis is a premier destination for businesses. With its strategic location in the Charlotte region along the I-85 corridor, its available workforce, and a business-friendly environment, it is clear why it's been identified as a desirable location for corporate headquarters. Development is booming in Kannapolis and this recognition will surely help to spur additional high-quality growth in the future.”

The Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it works to position the city as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.

“The goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, the N.C. Food Innovation Lab, Kontek and others are now part of our community. We look forward to assisting corporations with their location needs,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development for the City of Kannapolis.

The other cities making the list include: Lake Nona, Florida; Punta Gorda, Florida; St. Petersburg, Florida; Westlake, Florida; Minden, Nevada; Cary, North Carolina; Blue Ash, Ohio; Dublin, Ohio; Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Leander, Texas; Plano, Texas; Round Rock, Texas; The Woodlands, Texas and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information regarding the City of Kannapolis and opportunities for your company please contact Irene Sacks, the city’s Economic Director at 704.920.4326 (isacks@kannapolisnc.gov) or visit: Economic Development (kannapolisnc.gov).