Mount Pleasant introduces “Layers of History” Mural Program

MOUNT PLEASANT During the third week of June, a yearlong effort to install the Town of Mount Pleasant’s first “Layers of History” mural will be completed.

The base image of the mural entitled “At Your Service” was provided by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum and expertly reconstructed and colorized by artist Caswell Turner of Cicada Studios, located in downtown Mount Pleasant.

The image shows auto shop workers in coveralls and a little boy standing in front of the Barringer Motor Company next to a Texaco gasoline pump. The photo, taken in the late 1920s or early 1930s, was also featured in the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “The Way We Worked” in 2018 at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum.

The mural has been graciously supported by a matching grant from the Grassroots Arts Program of the North Carolina Arts Council, a state agency, and the Cabarrus Arts Council. The mural will be formally presented at a ribbon cutting during the Town’s Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 26 at 7pm.