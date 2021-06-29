New Officers Join Kannapolis Police Department

Four new officers have joined the Kannapolis Police Department. The officers have completed their basic law enforcement training and are now starting their field training. The new officers are Crim Christopher, Nathan Feinstein, Tyler Lewis and Cody Meadows. As part of their field training, each officer is assigned to two experienced Kannapolis police officers in the patrol division for the next five months.

Crim Christopher is a native of Pennsylvania and graduated from Walsh University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and applied criminal justice. He graduated from the basic law enforcement training program at Mitchell Community College. He is the son of Mark and Stacie Crim of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Nathan Feinstein is a native of Raleigh and he graduated from Louisburg College with an associate of arts degree. He completed his basic law enforcement training at Wake Technical Community College. He is the son of Adee Feinstein and Patty Buryi of Cary.

Tyler Lewis is a native of Wisconsin and he served in the U.S. Army from 2016 to 2020. He also graduated from the basic law enforcement training program at Mitchell Community College. He is the son of Sharon Lewis of Indiana.

Cody Meadows is a graduate of East Rowan High School and he attended Catawba College. He completed his basic law enforcement training at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He is the son of Terri Hosch and the late Phillip Hosch of Mooresville.